Wonder Woman Makeup!? I Hope It Comes With An Invisible Jet!

If you’re a fan of Wonder Woman you’re gonna love the new ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ makeup collection they just released.

The 8-piece collection is filled with lipstick, eye shadow, eyeliner, and more and each piece has the Wonder Woman logo on the outside of the packaging.

The cool part about the collection is that the price will also remind you of 1984 since nothing in the collection will be over $15.

If you loved the bold and bright colors of the 80’s you’ll also be happy to know that the collection is full of the bold colors you loved from back in the day.

