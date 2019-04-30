Woodstock 50 Officially Cancelled

It’s been rumored for weeks, but now it’s official – the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival has been cancelled.

On Monday the promoters officially announced the ‘difficult’ decision, citing issues with permits, financing, and safety.

The three-day festival in Watkins Glen, New York had already booked acts like Jay-Z, The Killers, and Imagine Dragons, along with original Woodstock performers like Dead and Co, Sanatana, and John Fogerty.

Are you disappointed that there won’t be an official 50th anniversary Woodstock? Why do Woodstock anniversaries always seem to be snakebit?