Woodstock ’94 (August 12-14, 1994)

Woodstock ’94 was an American music festival held in 1994 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival of 1969. It was promoted as “2 More Days of Peace and Music”.
August 12th Performances:
- Roguish Armament with Rekk
- Master of None
- 3
- Futu Futu
- Abba Rage
- Lunchmeat
- The Paul Luke Band
- Peacebomb
- The Goats
- Huffamoose
- Orleans
- Blues Traveler
- Jackyl
- Del Amitri
- Live
- James
- King’s X
- Sheryl Crow
- Collective Soul
- Candlebox
- Violent Femmes
August 13th Performances:
- Joe Cocker
- Blind Melon
- Cypress Hill
- Rollins Band
- Melissa Etheridge
- Crosby, Stills, & Nash featuring John Sebastian
- Nine Inch Nails
- Metallica
- Aerosmith
- South Stage
- Nenad Bach[12]
- The Cranberries
- Zucchero
- Youssou N’Dour
- The Band featuring Hot Tuna, Bruce Hornsby, Roger McGuinn, Rob Wasserman, and Bob Weir
- Primus featuring Jerry Cantrell
August 14th Performances:
- Country Joe McDonald
- Sisters of Glory featuring Thelma Houston, CeCe Peniston, Phoebe Snow, Mavis Staples, and Lois Walden
- Arrested Development
- The Allman Brothers Band
- Traffic
- Spin Doctors
- Porno For Pyros
- Bob Dylan
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Peter Gabriel
- John Sebastian and the J-Band
- Gil Scott-Heron
- WOMAD
- Xalam
- The Justin Trio
- Geoffrey Oryema
- Hassan Hakmoun & Zahar
- Green Day
- Paul Rodgers Rock and Blues Revue featuring Slash, Neal Schon, Andy Fraser, and Jason Bonham
- Neville Brothers
- Santana featuring Eric Gales
- Jimmy Cliff’s All Star Reggae Jam featuring Rita Marley, Eek A Mouse and Shabba Ranks