Word Is We Make 122 Decisions A Day! Check Out The Top 10

How many decisions or choices do you think you consciously make every day? The average answer in a new poll was 122, or about one decision every eight minutes.

The average person said they waffle or change their mind twice per decision. And some choices are easier to make than others.

People were asked to name the most difficult everyday decisions they have to make. Here are the top ten . . .

1. What to watch on TV. It’s inconsequential, but we have a hard time with it.

2. What to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

3. What to wear each day.

4. Whether to buy something or not.

5. Whether to work out or not.

6. What time to go to bed.

7. Should you have one more of something, like a cookie or a beer.

8. Whether or not to ask someone out.

9. Meal planning for the week.

10. Whether you should go out with friends, or just stay in.

A few more that made the list include what to order at a restaurant . . . whether to cook dinner or order in . . . and whether or not to hit snooze one more time.

