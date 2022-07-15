Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Wordle The Board Game

This will be one of this holiday’s hot gift.  A new board game version of WORDLE is coming.  “The New York Times” owns the rights and partnered with Hasbro for it.  It’s called Wordle: The Party Game, and it’s basically the same as the one you play online.  But you’re competing against other people.   One person knows what the five-letter word is, and everyone else has six chances to guess it.  It comes with dry-erase boards to write on, and little green-and-yellow tiles to cover the letters with.  There are four ways to play:  Classic mode . . . fast mode, where it’s a race . . . timed mode, where you have to beat the clock . . . and team mode, where you’re grouped up.   You can pre-order it on Amazon for $20, and it ships in October.  Target will also have it eventually.