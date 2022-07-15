Wordle The Board Game

This will be one of this holiday’s hot gift. A new board game version of WORDLE is coming. “The New York Times” owns the rights and partnered with Hasbro for it. It’s called Wordle: The Party Game, and it’s basically the same as the one you play online. But you’re competing against other people. One person knows what the five-letter word is, and everyone else has six chances to guess it. It comes with dry-erase boards to write on, and little green-and-yellow tiles to cover the letters with. There are four ways to play: Classic mode . . . fast mode, where it’s a race . . . timed mode, where you have to beat the clock . . . and team mode, where you’re grouped up. You can pre-order it on Amazon for $20, and it ships in October. Target will also have it eventually.