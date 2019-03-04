Worker Runs Over Two Women with Van During a Dispute

One woman is dead and one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after getting into an argument with a man working on their house.

The incident occurred in Delray Beach on Friday.

According to the report, 39-year-old Elson Silencieux was working on the home of 59-year-old Marie Ambroise and her 28-year-old daughter when the three got into an argument.

At some point, Silencieux jumped into his van and as he attempted to leave the home, he hit both of the women with the van. He then sped away from the location.

Both women were taken to the hospital where Ambroise later died. Her 28-year-old daughter was treated and then released.

Authorities were able to locate Silencieux in another city where they arrested him.

Investigators are continuing to look into the situation. This is a developing story.