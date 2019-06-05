Workers Strike at World’s Biggest Nutella Factory

Your toast could be in danger! Workers at the world’s largest Nutella factory in France have been blocking the facility over the last six days, as workers are striking for higher wages. Production has been at a standstill at the factory, which produces more than 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day…that’s a quarter of the world’s Nutella production! The company’s owner said that striking workers will be fined if caught blocking production. Nutella has a wild following. Is there a food that you’d hate to see go in short supply?