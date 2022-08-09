Working Girl Is Getting A Reboot

Apparently a reboot of the 1988 classic “Working Girl” is in the works, but did you know NBC tried it as a TV show in 1990? It only lasted 12 episodes, and it starred an unknown actress named . . . Sandra Bullock. Sandra’s only notable credit before that was the 1989 TV movie “Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman”. In 1990, the “Washington Post” reported that Sandra was their 2nd-choice!!! It was supposed to go to Nancy McKeon, a.k.a. Jo from “The Facts of Life”, but she backed out when she could tell it was going to be a lemon. And, in their review, the “Post” said: “She’s been replaced by the nondescript Sandra Bullock, who’s perfectly nice and about as memorable as your average bus ride.” Interesting choice of words. “Speed” would come out four years later.