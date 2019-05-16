Workplace Bullying! Is It Happening To You?

Suuuuuure you’re an adult, but it is possible you may be being bullied at work.

Workplace bullying means directly or indirectly inflicting physical harm or psychological distress on one or more employees.

Workplace bullying includes mockery, social elimination, threat, invalid criticism, insulting gestures, false allegations, public humiliation, and physical or racial harassment.

Workplace bullying can have a negative effect on your health, well-being, and job performance. Therefore, it is important to address it head-on by speaking with your manager or going to human resources.

