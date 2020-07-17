World Goes Round, collective of successful '80s songwriters and musicians, releases new archival single

Courtesy of Viper Records

World Goes Round, a band made up of respected songwriters, singers and musicians who teamed up to make an album during the late 1980s that never got released, are finally issuing songs from the long-lost collection after a cassette copy of the project was recently discovered.

The second advanced single from the album, “Round the World,” arrives today, as well as a companion video, following the release in May of the song “Big House.”

World Goes Round features Frank Musker, Elizabeth Lamers, Jeff Hull and Marty Walsh, who collectively wrote, performed and/or recorded with such famous artists as Queen, Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Supertramp, John Fogerty, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond and Air Supply, among others.

Musker is a veteran British songwriter whose credits include co-writing such hits as The Babys‘ “Back on My Feet Again” and Paul Nicholas‘ “Heaven on the 7th Floor.” He and Lamers also teamed up with Queen guitarist Brian May to co-write “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” a 1996 U.K. hit for the legendary rock group.

Lamers’ resume also includes stints singing backing vocals for Denver and Jeffrey Osbourne.

Hull has co-written songs for Khan, Patti LaBelle and many others.

Walsh is an acclaimed guitarist whose many credits include Donna Summer‘s “She Works Hard for the Money,” Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5” and Diamond’s “Heartlight.”

The World Goes Round album was produced by Tommy Vicari, a Grammy-winning engineer who’s worked with the likes of Quincy Jones, Billy Idol, Prince, Gino Vannelli and Barbra Streisand.

Musker, Lamers, Hull, Walsh and Vicari recently got together via Zoom to discuss the music they made together 30-plus years ago. You can check out a video of the conversation at Vimeo.com.

By Matt Friedlander

