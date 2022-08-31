World Marks 25th Anniversary Of Death Of Princess Diana

On Wednesday, the world marked 25 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was August 31st, 1997 when the 36-year-old Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, while fleeing paparazzi with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

Diana first became famous for her marriage -a nd later split – with Prince Charles. But later she was more known for her tireless charity work in removing landmines and spreading awareness of AIDS and HIV.

Mourners gathered in Paris and outside Kensington Palace on Wedneday to lay flowers in tribute.

What are your memories of Princess Diana? Why did she captivate the public to such a degree?