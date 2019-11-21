World’s Largest Baby Jesus Statue Looks Just Like Phil Collins

Finally, there’s a possible explanation as to how one of the most unlikely rock stars in the world got to be a rock star anyway: It turns out Phil Collins may have a very influential dad.

A church in Mexico has erected the world’s largest statue of baby Jesus. At least that’s what church officials are calling it. Anyone who listened to music in the 1980s and early 1990s, however, will immediately recognize the statue is nearly identical to the former Genesis singer.

Nearly 22 feet tall and weighing 2,000 pounds, the divine Collins statue is on display at the EpifanÍa del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas. After being overwhelmed with comments about the Jesus statue’s similarity to the “Against All Odds” singer, church officials recently had the figure’s hair and Collins-like widow’s peak removed from its head. Now it no longer looks like a baby Phil Collins; it more closely resembles the current Phil Collins.

What’s the worst looking statue you’ve ever seen?

