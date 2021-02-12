World’s Largest Harry Potter Store To Open In NYC

Harry Potter fans: start packing your bags and get ready to catch the Hogwarts Express, or, you know, the airport for a flight to New York City. The Big Apple is about to become the home to the world’s largest store dedicated to the Wizarding World. Besides clothing, wands, souvenirs, and treats, a Warner Bros. spokesperson says there will also be “interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities” at the three-story, 20,000 square foot shop. While no official opening date has been announced, SecretNYC claims the ribbon cutting will be some time this summer. Which other movie franchises could fill a giant store? Do you think NYC is the best location for the shop?