A mall in Hong Kong has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for building the largest Rubik’s cube. The giant replication of the puzzle toy measures 8 feet, 2.4 inches on each side. The previous record-holder for the cube measured 6 feet, 7 inches. Check out the construction of the cube over on the Guinness World Records Youtube channel. Did you have a Rubik’s Cube growing up? Can you complete a Rubik’s Cube?