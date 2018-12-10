‘World’s Most Modified Youth’ Has Had Over 40 Procedures to ‘Stand Out’

You see a lot of youth changing their appearance, whether it be through hair extensions, make-up, or tattoos, it’s normal for young adults to experiment with their look. However, a young Australian man has had over 40 procedures to achieve his “stand out” look.

Ethan Bramble from Melbourne, Australia is 22 and has about 75 percent of his body tattooed, he got his tongue split, his eyeballs tattooed, belly button removed and still wants to do more.

“When I got my eyeballs tattooed, my mom couldn’t look at me for like a month without getting tears in her eyes,” Bramble says, and although it may be hard for others to accept, Bramble says that body modification makes him feel empowered.

Next Bramble wants to insert silicone into his penis, which he’s says he’s doing for his partner not necessary for himself, “No one wants to live their life not being seen, not being recognized. I like to stand out.” says Bramble.

What makes you stand out? Would you consider modifying your body?