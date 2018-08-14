World’s Oldest Pterodactyl Fossil Found

Scientists say a Pterodactyl fossil found in Utah is the oldest such fossil ever discovered.

In fact, the fossil suggests that Pterodactyls existed some 65 million years earlier than we thought.

It’s not a cousin of the bird, and it’s not a dinosaur. Paleontologists discovered this new flying species after recovering the oldest pterodactyl fossils in the Utah desert.

The ‘Triassic Pterosaur’ was a bird-like creature with a five-foot wingspan and a pouch, similar to a pelican’s, which may have been used to store prey or possibly even for mating calls.

