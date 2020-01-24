Worst Cat Ever

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina believes honesty is the best policy when posting an ad for what they’re calling “the world’s worst cat” named Perdita. The ad reads that Perdita “hates the color pink, kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies and hugs” but “enjoys staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again.” The animal shelter is hoping to use a little humor to find Perdita a loving home. So far the shelter has reviewed ten of the many applications hoping to adopt the “socially awkward cat.”