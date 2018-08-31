Worst Tennis Meltdown, Ever

Tennis great Roger Federer stepped through a mine field when he met one of the sport’s biggest anger management cases yesterday at the US Open in New York.
The 37 year old Federer had to deal with the racket-smashing antics of French hothead Benoit Paire who destroys numerous rackets per set.
Federer won the match and advanced, while Paire annihilated more than ten rackets during the loss.
The video shows one of Paire’s most epic rocket-smashing tantrums and the best part is the umpire calmly announcing the penalties Paire racked up during his rampage.

The post Worst Tennis Meltdown, Ever appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Astronauts Plug Hole In Space Station with Low-Tech Thumb Astronauts Plug Hole In Space Station with Thumb Tropical Wave off Africa Could Become “Florence” Today Trump Warning to the FBI The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/31/18 Judge drops charges against suspects in alleged terrorist NM compound
Comments