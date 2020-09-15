Would you consider paying for a “flight to nowhere?”

With travel being all but obsolete in places where the coronavirus has seen record numbers, some airlines are going to drastic levels to save their bottom lines.

Singapore Airlines is considering “flights to nowhere” where travelers can essentially take a flight that flies around Singapore.

The “flights to nowhere” are one of the initiatives that the airline is considering. “We will make an announcement at the appropriate time if we go ahead with these initiatives,” a Singapore Airline spokesperson told CNBC’s Global Traveler.

These unique flights would allow people to get their travel fix and try services such as business and first-class as well as for the airline to generate much-needed revenue that it has lost due to the pandemic.