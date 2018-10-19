Would You DRINK A Key Lime Pie? Chick Fil A Is Working On It!

FORT WORTH, TX - AUGUST 01: Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chick-fil-A resturants across the country experienced heavier than normal traffic after Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a 2008 presidential candidate, encouraged a "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day" in support of the company's stance on gay marriage. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Key lime pie lovers rejoice! Chick-Fil-A is working on a new drinkable version of the dessert called simply the “frosted key lime.”

Food Beast says the drink is made of lemonade, vanilla soft serve, and sugar-free lime flavoring.

The frozen pale-green drink is only in the testing stages right now, and goes for about $3.39.

Would you like to see this drink become a regular menu item at Chick-Fil-A? What’s your favorite thing to order from Chick-Fil-A?

