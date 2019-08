A Maryland woman has been drinking her morning urine since the age of 19 and claims it helps her skin glow.

Ruby Karyo, 30 rubs urine on her face and drinks five ounces of pee twice a week after her father told her that “urine therapy” would make her a “beauty queen.”

Karyo has convinced her boyfriend to drink his pee in order to help with his hair loss.

Would you ever try drinking your urine in the name of beauty? What is the most extreme thing you’ve done in hopes of staying youthful-looking?