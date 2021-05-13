Would You Dump A Person If Your Pet Didn’t Like Him/Her?

It’s tough if your friends and family don’t like the person you’re dating. But if your PET hates them, that’s easy . . . BYE. A new survey of 2,000 single people found 67% would DUMP someone if their pet didn’t like them. And we value our pet’s opinion of people we date over everyone else’s opinion . . . including our own. Two-thirds said they trust their pet more than friends or family when it comes to relationships. And 71% trust their pet’s take more than they trust themselves. Here are 5-more quick stats . . .

7 in 10 people have dated someone their pet didn’t like. And 63% said their pet has saved them from dating the wrong person. When it comes to getting along with our pets, we don’t give a lot of second chances. Most people said if their pet doesn’t like the person immediately, it’s over. The most obvious signs your pet doesn’t like someone are: They won’t go near them . . . they claw or bite . . . or they growl or hiss. 69% said they’d rather be in a fight with a significant other than a fight with their pet. According to the poll, the best ways to make someone’s pet like you are: Be friendly . . . scratch them behind the ear . . . and give them treats.