Would You Eat A Pickle Split?

Banana splits are in the dessert hall of fame. What if the banana was replaced by a pickle? That’s what is happening at the Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Festus, Missouri. Their pickle split uses Vlasic spears instead of bananas. Ice cream, whipped cream, and cherries follow to complete the weird combination. The owner of the restaurant discovered the dish when she took a food dare as a teenager. Now, it’s on her menu. Would you try this? What is the weirdest food combination you’ve ever had?