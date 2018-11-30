Would You Eat at a Restaurant That Bans Cell Phones?

Would you eat at your favorite restaurant if they banned the use of cell phones while eating there? A popular family restaurant in the UK is doing just that.

Frankie & Benny’s said that their research showed that children wanted their parents looking at their cell phones less. So they banned the use of smartphones while eating at their establishment.

Would such a ban fly with a Chili’s or Applebees here in the United States? While a few independent restaurants have tried cell phone bans, could you imagine a major chain making that bold of a move?

As for Frankie and Benny’s, the ban is only being done from November 29th until December 7th.