Would You Eat Cauliflower Fries?

There’s a new snack at Walmart that’s causing people to do a double take while shopping. The new snack is ranch flavored cauliflower fries.
This latest snack follows in the footsteps of other now popular cauliflower snacks like cauliflower pizza and cauliflower mac and cheese.
If your taste buds are tingling for this new snack from Bird’s Eye, you can pick them up at Walmart for $2.79 a bag.
Have you tried the new ranch flavored cauliflower fries? Are you taking part in the cauliflower snack craze?

