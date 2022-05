Here are some weird but claimed to be tasty food combinations! Also I heard that there will be new Mountain Dew flavors. Flavors such as, pickle, apple cinnamon, s’mores, huckleberry and summer “pop” flavors. That just doesn’t sound good too me but I might ty it…. YOLO!!!

https://spoonuniversity.com/lifestyle/weird-food-combinations-that-are-delicious