Would You Get Your Meat From A Vending Machine?!

Imagine getting your next steak from a 24-hour vending machine. That’s what a butcher in upstate New York is doing and he’s calling the response, “unbelievable.”

Apparently it’s not the first time it’s been done, the video above is from a butcher in Minnesota did it in 2017!

Customers can purchase their meat with little to no contact through a vending machine at the front of the shop.

The 24-hour meat machine was the idea of Kevin McCann’s friend and mentor, Josh Applestone, who has been using a machine for meat for years. With the Coronavirus forcing his doors to close the machine was a simple idea to keep things moving and service the hospital community who couldn’t get a balanced meal due to hectic schedules.

McCann planned to debut the machine on Monday, however after a test-run on Saturday, the machine sold out and McCann had to cut more meat throughout the weekend and have it ready for Tuesday when the meat counters reopened.

Would you purchase your meat at a 24-hour vending machine?