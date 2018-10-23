Would You Insert a Microchip Under Your Skin?

It’s becoming all the rage in Sweden, people are inserting microchips under their skin to make life a bit more convenient. The chips are implanted into the hand.

When swiping their hands against digital readers, the chips allow users to access their homes, offices, and gyms.

Those with the chis implanted can also store emergency contact details, social media profiles or e-tickets for events. They can also hop on the local rails in Sweden.

Does something like this create privacy issues that make you uncomfortable? Would you trade that possible issue for the convenience?