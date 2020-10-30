Would You Like A Hologram Of Your Deceased Parent For A Present?

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a hologram of her dad Robert Kardashian for her 40th birthday. Hologram Robert tells Kim how proud he is of the whole family, and how he’s watching over all of them. And he loves the fact that she’s continuing his legacy by studying to become a lawyer. Oh, and he also tells Kim she married, quote, “The most, most, most, most, most, genius man in the whole world, Kanye West!” Kim loved it. She posted a video of the hologram and said, quote, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. “A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.” Robert died in 2003, just shy of Kim’s 23rd birthday.