“Would You Like An Apple Pie With That?” Said By Stevie Nicks at McDonald’s

NILES, ILLINOIS - APRIL 30: A SUV picks up an order at the drive-up window of a McDonald's fast food restaurant April 30, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. McDonald's Corporation announced that results for the quarter that ended March 31 and showed a 7 percent gain in earnings per share (before the cumulative effect of accounting changes) on higher revenues. Comparable unit sales have declined. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Your guess why/how/huh is as good as mine, but the WWW’s has started a campaign to get Stevie to McDonald’s.

More than 15,000 people so far have supported a Facebook campaign calling for Stevie Nicks to work a shift at a McDonald’s in Fleetwood, England.

So far, Ms. Nicks has not responded to the campaign.  But a McDonald’s spokesman did, saying they’d be delighted for Stevie to serve up some ‘Fleetwood Macs’ and ‘sweet little fries’.

OK!  I TOTALLY GET IT NOW!

Do you think she’ll do it?  Did you ever work at McDonald’s? I did in high school! 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s Trending In Hollywood? It’s Time For Trending With Tracy on CBS 12! Hershey’s Kisses Drops Lava Cake Flavor for Valentine’s Day More Music Money is Back! The Golden Globes Are This Weekend! That’s One BIG Gator! The First Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks Tonight
Comments