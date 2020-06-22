Would You Like To Live In Flavortown, OH?

Thousands of Guy Fieri fans have signed a petition to change the name of Columbus, Ohio to ‘Flavortown’.

With statues of Christopher Columbus being taken down across the country, the Change.org petition argues that the Ohio city should instead honor its most famous spiky-haired resident – Fieri, who was born in Columbus before moving to his hometown of Ferndale, California.

The petition’s creator says the name change would honor the city’s “proud heritage as a culinary crossroads”, adding “let’s get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow”.

The petition already boasts more than 26,000 signatures.

Who’s the most famous person from your hometown? For my hometown of Oconomowoc, WI….I’d like to say it’s ME! HAHA! But I guess the real honor would be Jane Wiedlin from The Go-Go’s!