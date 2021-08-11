Would You Like To STAY At Blue Stone Manor?

If you’re a HUGE Real Housewives fan like I am, you know that Dorinda Medley’s beautiful Berkshires home is amazing! Probably one of the most impressive (2nd or 3rd) homes of any Real Housewife!

Sooooo much has gone on in this house that Bethenny Frankel dubbed it “The Berzerk-shires”.

Well it turns out Dorinda is going on a book tour and she’d like to let some fans stay at her humble abode.

Starting August 18, Dorinda will allow two groups of fans with up to four guests to enjoy her 18-acre estate and can even win one-night of the stay for free in a sweepstakes.

Check it out here!! Let’s go!