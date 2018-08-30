Would You Name Your Baby After The Colonel?! It Could Mean $11K!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: A general view of atmosphere at Colonel Sanders Statues Activation at New York Comic Con 2015 on October 9, 2015 in Union Square New York, United States. 25749_002 173.JPG (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner)

So we all love the finger-lickin’ good chicken. But do you LOVE it enough to name your baby Harland? KFC just launched a contest in honor of the real Colonel Sanders’s birthday, which is September 9th.

If you give birth on THAT day, September 9th, and name your bundle of joy Harland, you’ll be eligible to win $11,000! That’s a lot of buckets of chicken! Or even a nice nest egg for college for wherever Harland chooses to go to college.