Would You Sleep In Blanche’s Room? Rose’s? Dorothy’s? Sophia’s!?!?

The iconic house that served as the home for The Golden Girls Betty White’s Rose, Rue McClanahan’s Blanche, Bea Arthur’s Dorothy, and Estelle Getty’s Sophia is on the market for the first time.

The house, which was built in 1955, is located in the Brentwood area of L.A. and not Miami.

The exterior of the house was used in the first year of the show as a fictional house in Miami.

The price tag for a part of TV history is $2,999,000, and the interior is beautiful!

The owners of the home, who were not fans of the show, recently died. HOW were they not fans of the show? Who were these people?!

How would you like to live in a part of TV history? Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!