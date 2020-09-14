Would You Try The “Donug”?

A pub in Australia wanted to figure out how creative it could be with its menu.

The result is something called a Donug. It is a hybrid of a doughnut and a chicken nugget.

It is mostly chicken that looks like a doughnut. A mix of free-range chicken is dipped in cornflakes and panko crumbs and fried up. Customers have a choice to have their Donug topped with cheese, chili, or curry.

The snack costs $12. The Donug launched in 2018 and the creators also appeared on Shark Tank to secured $100,000 for their business.

Would you try it? What is the best food mash-up you’ve tried?