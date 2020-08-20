Would You Use A Transparent Public Toilet

Something new and revealing has popped up at a Tokyo park: Transparent public toilets. Yes, you can see right inside. That is partially the point of these bathrooms. The designers say being able to see inside lets you know if the bathrooms are safe, clean, and if there is anyone else using the facility. There are men’s, women’s, and multipurpose toilets for park-goers to use. When someone goes inside and locks the door, the glass turns opaque so no one on the outside can see you doing your business. The toilets light up at night and they serve as lanterns in the park. Would you use these? Would you be afraid that the glass wouldn’t work for you?