Would You Want A Self-Driving Car?

Would you like to own a self-driving car? Almost half of Americans said ‘no, thanks.’

A new survey says 49 percent of people would never want to own a fully-autonomous car. Two years ago, only 30 percent said they would not want one.

There are generational differences in the survey. 61 percent of Millennials wouldn’t rule out the possibility of owning a self-driving car. 78 percent of baby boomers said the autonomous vehicle is not for them.

Given a choice, most people would enjoy a lower level autonomous car that assists with lane drifting and helps avoid forward and rear collisions.

So, would you want a car that drives on its own? Would you be able to give up that control?