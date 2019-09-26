Would You Want Samuel L. Jackson As The Voice Of Alexa?

Amazon is using new technology to give Alexa smoother, more natural-sounding speech patterns, so if you love your Alexa, but wish she had a deeper voice and dropped more F-bombs, you’re in for a treat later this year . . . when SAMUEL L. JACKSON will be added as an alternative voice.

And yes, you can get him in CLEAN and EXPLICIT versions.

It’s coming out sometime this year for 99 cents . . . or $4.99 if you buy it after 2019. Amazon says more celebrities are coming in 2020, but there’s no word who yet.

Amazon is also rolling out a “frustration detection” feature that’ll determine when you’re getting frustrated with Alexa screwing up your requests, and try to apologize.