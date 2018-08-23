Would You Want To Order Your Food From A Kiosk?

In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, Brandon Alba from Milwaukee, orders food at a self-service kiosk at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago. The company that helped define fast food is making supersized efforts to reverse its fading popularity and catch up to a landscape that has evolved around it. That includes expanding delivery, digital ordering kiosks in restaurants, and rolling out an app that saves precious seconds. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Remember when everyone wanted to get paid $15 an hour to work at McDonald’s? Well, the fast food kiosk has proven its worth and our consumer reports expert John Matarese explained to me the effect it will have on the industry. ~ Bill

