Would You Want To Order Your Food From A Kiosk?

In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, Brandon Alba from Milwaukee, orders food at a self-service kiosk at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago. The company that helped define fast food is making supersized efforts to reverse its fading popularity and catch up to a landscape that has evolved around it. That includes expanding delivery, digital ordering kiosks in restaurants, and rolling out an app that saves precious seconds. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)