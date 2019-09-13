Would You Want Your Co-Worker To Be John Hinckley Jr?!

John Hinckley Jr is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 when he was 25 years old. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

He was released from jail in 2016 and ordered to stay within 50 miles of his mother’s home in Virginia.

At a recent federal court hearing he asked the court permission to pursue a career in the music industry which would require him to move to California.

He plays guitar, sings and writes music.

The court said that Hinckley needs to show a plan for where he would live in California and what he would do after moving.

In the meantime the court is considering easing up on some of his restrictions.

Should Hinckley be allowed to move to California? For some reason I don’t think he’s going to find a job in the music industry…but that’s just me.

