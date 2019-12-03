Would You Watch A Tiny Food Competition? It’s Coming To Quibi!

There is a new cooking show focusing on one bite.

The Biggest Little Cook-Off will be hosted by Andy Samberg.

Chefs will have to make a tiny dish on what the press release calls an “absurd showdown.” The release goes on to describe the competition saying, “Can these highly skilled chefs make spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime? Sushi on a single grain of rice?”

The show will air on the Quibi streaming service that launches next April.

Have you been to a restaurant that serves small plates or one-bite snacks? Did you leave hungry?