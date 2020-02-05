Would Your Perfect Date For Valentine’s Day Be YOURSELF?

One restaurant in London will cater to the single crowd on Valentine’s Day instead of couples.

Two4One is a pop-up eatery that will focus on self-love. Single customers will sit across from a mirror. The idea is to reflect the love of yourself while dining.

The restaurant says, “Diners will experience mood-boosting playlists, feel-good soul food from Absurd Bird and mirrors reflecting motivational quotes, putting guests in the mood to have the best solo time.”

BUT here is the catch. At the end of the three-course meal, the mirror will be lifted to reveal a stranger eating on the other side. The diners will be given the option to pay separately or split the bill for a two-for-one discount. A weird twist but at least you can save some money.

How often do you eat out by yourself? Ummmmm, every night for me! HA!