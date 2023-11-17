WOW: SUNFEST is Celebrating 40 Years!

default

SunFest, where the Palm Beach lifestyle shines brightest, is inviting fans to join its 40th anniversary celebration, taking place from May 3 to May 5. As a nod to its loyal fans and the vibrant community that has supported it throughout the years, SunFest is kicking off its milestone year with an exclusive first-wave advance ticket sale beginning on November 23. SunFest lovers can secure their three-day tickets to the legendary event at early bird prices for as low as $100 for three days.

In honor of its four-decade legacy, SunFest 2024 is set to entertain attendees with an upbeat lineup of artists, an array of delectable food options and the iconic floating barge. Embracing its roots, the festival will include a community stage spotlighting local talent as well as the return of captivating art installations and vendors throughout the festival.

“SunFest is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of our community,” said Dianna Craven, Executive Director of SunFest. “This Black Friday, as a token of our gratitude to the community that has stood by us, we’re delighted to present a first-wave ticket deal offering special rates as our way of saying thank you and ensuring everyone in our community can participate in this extraordinary experience.”

The Black Friday sale runs from November 23 – 28. A limited number of early bird tickets will be available, offering a significant discount over regular prices. Fans can purchase their tickets online at www.sunfest.com.

“In celebrating SunFest’s 40th anniversary, we honor not just four decades of extraordinary music and art but also the unwavering spirit and support of our community,” said Stephanie Glavin, Board President. “We are a community festival – we love our locals and will recognize them with special ticket pricing throughout the year. We are also a nonprofit; not only do we give back to the community through scholarships and other year-round activities, but we also serve as a platform for other nonprofits to share their message and fundraise.”

Founded in 1982, SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3. The nonprofit organization consists of a 20-member board of directors; 25 committees; more than 2,100 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 4; and approximately 80 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information about SunFest 2024 or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.SunFest.com.