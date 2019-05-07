WOW! The Met Gala Couture Did NOT Disappoint Last Night!

Just plain WOW!  Who was your favorite?  I must say – Kasey Musgrave’s hair dryer purse was close to the top of my list of favorites!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From firework to chandelier! @katyperry lights up the #MetGala red carpet. #MetCamp #KatyPerry

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#MetGala Co-Chair @ladygaga takes camp to a whole other level with four—four!—costume changes on the red carpet.💃 #MetCamp

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Show stopper. 💥 @iamcardib stuns on the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #CardiB

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tipping our hat to @janellemonae. 🎩 #MetGala #MetCamp #JanelleMonae

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oops. We couldn’t resist. 🤷‍♀️ @haileesteinfeld enters the #MetGala #MetCamp #HaileeSteinfeld

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

SHARE