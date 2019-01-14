WOW! Watch This Gymnast Flip Her Way To A Perfect Score!

I can’t decide what I like more – her gymnastic ability or her smile?! Man does she look like she’s having a great time while doing this routine!

Katelyn Ohashi’s routine was energetic as she used a mix of R&B music with an emphasis on Michael Jackson for the performance.

Her great floor exercise got a perfect 10 from the judges!!!

Ohashi has been through a lot of trials. She was a member of the U.S. National team until she tore her shoulders and fractured her back. When she joined UCLA, she was in a serious car accident the night before the National Championship meet.

What was your sport you thought for SURE you’d be headed to the Olympics in? I was in track in high school and ran hurdles. I thought there was a certain GOLD in my future! HA!