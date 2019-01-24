WPB Mayor Muoio Delivers Final State of the City Address

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio delivered her eighth and final State of the City address Thursday morning to a crowd of over one thousand at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

She was emotional in her final speech thanking the 1600 employees she has worked with for eight years for being so loyal and caring to the community.

Some points the Mayor highlighted:

~Unemployment in West Palm Beach is at 3%, almost a full point lower than the national average.

~In the last five years job growth has risen 20%, more than double the national average.

~Today’s property values are up nearly 45% and crime is down more than 20+%

Finally Mayor Muoio thanked the unsung heroes who made her achievements possible.

“To the people of West Palm Beach, you’re the reason I’m here. You’re the inspiration for why I’m here. You’ve made my eight years as Mayor both productive and meaningful.

In return, I ask that you never stop believing in the greatness of West Palm Beach.”

