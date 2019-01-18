WPB Police Search For Gunman who Shot a Pit Bull

West Palm Beach police are searching for the person who shot a collared pit bull and they are looking for the owner of the injured dog.

The dog is recovering after it was shot overnight in the north end of the city.

According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, the dog was shot at about 4:39 a.m. along the 1000 block of Lincoln Rd.

Police received a ShotSpotter notification in the area and later found a pit bull suffering from a gunshot wound.

Palm Beach County Animal Control is caring for the injured dog.

Lefont said it is unclear what happened before the dog was shot such as if the dog was aggressive toward the shooter.

The black dog is wearing a collar, and police said they are searching for the owner.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.