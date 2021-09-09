WPBF 25 TO COMMEMORATE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 WITH SPECIAL PROGRAMMING, NEWS COVERAGE, AND A CALL TO “ALWAYS REMEMBER”

Programming will Include “9/11 – Always Remember,” Airing September 10th at 8pm, and Special Edition of “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” on September 12th at 10am

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – September 9, 2021 – WPBF 25 announced plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with special programs and news coverage relating the events of the day to the people of South Florida and developed with the core message to viewers to “Always Remember.”

“9/11 – Always Remember,” airing September 10th at 8pm, a project of WPBF 25 parent Hearst Television, features Hearst Television reporters from around the country, and here in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, recounting riveting stories of the history-altering day and its impact spanning the two decades since. Included are interviews with survivors at Ground Zero in New York and the Pentagon, and the compelling stories of local families and friends who lost loved ones and colleagues. The program also celebrates the heroes of 9/11 – including local first responders as well as veterans who courageously fought against terrorism.

The special also looks at how the events unfolded on the ground. Survivors and families share their personal stories and Hearst Television’s Chief National Consumer Correspondent, Jeff Rossen, reflects on his news coverage from the World Trade Center. Plus, veterans share their feelings on how the war on terror changed their lives forever.

“Most adult Americans can remember exactly where they were on September 11, 2001,” said WPBF 25 President & General Manager Caroline Taplett. “While news organizations around the country have covered the impact of the attacks for two decades, and are commemorating this anniversary, we feel it is important to relate that fateful day and what’s happened since to our viewers. With these special programs plus our other local efforts, we hope to help our fellow citizens to ‘Always Remember’.”

In addition to “9/11: Always Remember” and other local news coverage and commemoration, reflections on 9/11 will also be a centerpiece of this weekend’s edition of “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien,” which launches the seventh season of the award-winning show. It airs September 12th at 10am.

Details about local community events commemorating 9/11 can be found here.

