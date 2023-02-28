Wrigley Field commemorating final Dead & Company tour with Grateful Dead night

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Dead & Company are set to play Chicago’s Wrigley Field June 9 and 10, and since it’s their final tour, it will be their final shows at the home of the Chicago Cubs. To mark the occasion, the team has announced a Grateful Dead night at the ballpark.

The special event will take place May 23 as the Cubs play the New York Mets, and each ticket comes with one of five Dead-inspired bobbleheads, each in a different color.

A portion of the proceeds from Grateful Dead night will go to The Dead’s nonprofit, the Rex Foundation, which “provides extensive community support to small organizations making an impact in the arts, sciences, education, the environment, and social justice.”

Tickets to the game can be purchased at mlb.com.

And if you’re still hoping to see Dead & Company at Wrigley Field, there’s still time to win tickets to the sold-out shows. The band is running a contest through fandiem, with the grand prize being premium reserved seats to both shows, along with a lot of other goodies. To enter, folks need to make a donation, which will go Reverb and Headcount, by March 14. More info can be found at fandiem.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.