Write an Essay, Win a House

Some things are just too good to be true, but not in this case. A woman in Canada is offering up her lakefront home for essentially free… but there’s a catch. To be the new owner of this home, you must pay a C$25 entrance fee, and then write an essay on the topic, “Why would moving to this lakefront dream home change your life?” The owner, Alla Wagner, had unsuccessfully tried to sell her 3,850 square-foot home at C$1.7m and has decided this is how she will depart with it. She is leaving due to her poor health. The contest will run until early April, or until she reaches over 60,000 entries. 500 finalists will be picked by the public, then a panel of judges will individually review and decide the ultimate winner. Would you consider entering a “home raffle” if you were in the market for a house?